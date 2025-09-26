Justice Department Indictment: Trump's Controversial Move against James Comey

The Justice Department's decision to charge James Comey represents a significant development in President Trump's continued campaign against perceived political adversaries. On Thursday, former FBI Director Comey faced charges that could lead to a prison sentence of up to five years, accused of making false statements and obstructing Congress.

In a public reaction, Comey insisted on his innocence, expressing trust in the judicial system while preparing for a trial. Allegations have surfaced suggesting political pressure influenced the indictment, with reports that federal prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence to justify the charges.

Within the Justice Department, the case has stirred skepticism, prompting resignations and internal disagreements. Critics point to the possible politicization of law enforcement agencies as a troubling trend under Trump's administration, especially in the aftermath of the contentious 2016 election investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)