Left Menu

Fatal Accidents Raise Alarm Over Unchecked Commercial Driver Licensing

An Indian national illegally in the US caused a devastating multi-vehicle crash in California. The incident, involving Partap Singh driving a commercial truck, left a young girl with serious injuries. This case highlights issues with the issuance of commercial licenses to illegal immigrants in California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:42 IST
Fatal Accidents Raise Alarm Over Unchecked Commercial Driver Licensing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian national, Partap Singh, who illegally entered the US, has been implicated in a serious multi-vehicle crash in California. Driving a commercial truck in June 2024, Singh, who crossed the US border illegally in 2022, left a five-year-old girl critically injured. She has since faced life-altering injuries.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Singh last month, and he is in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem criticized the issuance of commercial licenses to illegal migrants, highlighting the preventable nature of this tragedy. The incident resulted in severe repercussions for the young girl, Dalilah Coleman, and other victims.

This case is part of a broader concern regarding unregulated licensing, which has seen multiple accidents involving undocumented individuals driving commercial vehicles. This has spurred considerable criticism and led the US government to reconsider licensing policies for foreign drivers to protect American lives and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

 India
2
Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

Trump and Sharif Forge New Bond at White House Amid Diplomatic Talks

 Global
3
Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: Taiwan's Struggle Against Muddy Devastation

 Global
4
Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025