Fatal Accidents Raise Alarm Over Unchecked Commercial Driver Licensing

An Indian national, Partap Singh, who illegally entered the US, has been implicated in a serious multi-vehicle crash in California. Driving a commercial truck in June 2024, Singh, who crossed the US border illegally in 2022, left a five-year-old girl critically injured. She has since faced life-altering injuries.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Singh last month, and he is in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem criticized the issuance of commercial licenses to illegal migrants, highlighting the preventable nature of this tragedy. The incident resulted in severe repercussions for the young girl, Dalilah Coleman, and other victims.

This case is part of a broader concern regarding unregulated licensing, which has seen multiple accidents involving undocumented individuals driving commercial vehicles. This has spurred considerable criticism and led the US government to reconsider licensing policies for foreign drivers to protect American lives and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)