Politics Drowns Amidst the Mahanadi Water Dispute

The Advocate General of Odisha, Pitambar Acharya, has described the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute as a political affair, expressing optimism for a resolution through negotiations outside the legal system.

Addressing media ahead of the National Mediation Conference, Acharya highlighted that efforts are focused on negotiations, emphasizing no prior success from water tribunals.

The opposition, however, argued that Acharya's statements were politically driven, alleging that his comments undermined the dignity of his constitutional role and aimed to stir political sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)