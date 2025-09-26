Left Menu

Politics Drowns Amidst the Mahanadi Water Dispute

Odisha's Advocate General Pitambar Acharya has labeled the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh as a political issue, expressing hope it will be resolved outside court. The opposition BJD criticized his remarks, suggesting they were politically motivated and aimed at discrediting the previous government.

  • India

The Advocate General of Odisha, Pitambar Acharya, has described the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute as a political affair, expressing optimism for a resolution through negotiations outside the legal system.

Addressing media ahead of the National Mediation Conference, Acharya highlighted that efforts are focused on negotiations, emphasizing no prior success from water tribunals.

The opposition, however, argued that Acharya's statements were politically driven, alleging that his comments undermined the dignity of his constitutional role and aimed to stir political sensationalism.

