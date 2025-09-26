Microsoft Disables Israeli Military Services Amid Surveillance Scandal
Microsoft disabled certain services for an Israeli military unit after reports of mass surveillance of Palestinians using Microsoft's Azure software. The decision followed an internal review and was welcomed by pro-Palestinian groups. Microsoft faces criticism as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza escalates due to Israeli military actions.
Microsoft has taken decisive action by disabling services used by an Israeli military unit amidst allegations of mass surveillance on Palestinian phone calls, following an investigative report by the Guardian and others. The report revealed that Microsoft's Azure software was utilized to store recordings from Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.
President Brad Smith announced that Microsoft does not support technology facilitating civilian surveillance. While the internal review continues, services related to Azure storage and AI have been disabled, although Microsoft's cybersecurity services in Israel and the Middle East remain unaffected.
Pro-Palestinian groups praised Microsoft's move, viewing it as a victory for tech workers protesting Microsoft's ties with Israel. Tensions have risen as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfolds amid ongoing Israeli military actions, which have been called self-defense by Israel following attacks by Hamas militants.
