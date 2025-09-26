South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol made a court appearance on Friday, facing fresh obstruction charges. This comes after a prolonged absence from public view and an ongoing separate trial accusing him of attempting to lead a failed martial law coup. Yoon, who has been in prison since early July citing health reasons, looked visibly thinner with greyer hair.

New charges are tied to incidents from January, when Yoon allegedly obstructed investigators during his impeachment suspension period. He reportedly barricaded himself within the presidential compound to avoid arrest. The investigation, broadened by a special prosecutor appointed in June, encompasses actions involving several former government and military officials.

Yoon, removed from office in April, also faces another investigation involving his wife and corruption charges. He maintains his innocence, asserting his declaration of martial law was within his presidential powers. He dismisses the investigations as politically motivated. A conviction on the new indictment could mean over three years in prison, while insurrection charges carry potential death or life sentences.