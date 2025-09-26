Slovenia Bars Netanyahu: A Stand for International Law
Slovenia has banned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the country, highlighting its support for international law. The move follows an ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu and aligns with Slovenia's criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza. Slovenia expects respect for international court decisions and humanitarian law.
Slovenia announced a ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the country, marking a firm stance in support of international law.
This decision, rooted in an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, comes as part of Slovenia's ongoing criticism of Israeli policies in Gaza. Slovenia, an outspoken advocate for Palestinian statehood, aims to emphasize its foreign policy principles through this action.
The government declared this measure as a reaffirmation of Slovenia's commitment to human rights and a testament to its dedication to upholding international humanitarian law.
