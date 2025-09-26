Slovenia Bars Netanyahu: A Stand for International Law

Slovenia announced a ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the country, marking a firm stance in support of international law.

This decision, rooted in an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, comes as part of Slovenia's ongoing criticism of Israeli policies in Gaza. Slovenia, an outspoken advocate for Palestinian statehood, aims to emphasize its foreign policy principles through this action.

The government declared this measure as a reaffirmation of Slovenia's commitment to human rights and a testament to its dedication to upholding international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)