Vicious Acid Attack on Teacher Leads to Tense Police Encounter

A 22-year-old teacher suffered significant injuries after a man threw acid on her face. The alleged attacker, Nishu Tiwari, was arrested after a confrontation with police where he attempted to flee. Both the accused and the victim were hospitalized, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a teacher suffered serious injuries after a man allegedly threw acid on her, police reported on Friday.

Identified as Nishu Tiwari, aged 30, the suspect from Tigri village in Amroha district attacked the 22-year-old teacher while she was returning home, resulting in substantial facial burns.

The suspect was apprehended following a dramatic police encounter in which he opened fire upon officers. Authorities recovered a pistol and ammunition from Tiwari, who was subsequently subdued after police fired in self-defense. Investigations continue to unveil further details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

