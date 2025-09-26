Vicious Acid Attack on Teacher Leads to Tense Police Encounter

In a disturbing incident, a teacher suffered serious injuries after a man allegedly threw acid on her, police reported on Friday.

Identified as Nishu Tiwari, aged 30, the suspect from Tigri village in Amroha district attacked the 22-year-old teacher while she was returning home, resulting in substantial facial burns.

The suspect was apprehended following a dramatic police encounter in which he opened fire upon officers. Authorities recovered a pistol and ammunition from Tiwari, who was subsequently subdued after police fired in self-defense. Investigations continue to unveil further details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)