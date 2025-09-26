Caught on Camera: Assault in Broad Daylight Over Saree Theft

In a shocking incident in Chickpet, two men were arrested for the public assault of a woman accused of stealing sarees. The event, recorded and widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage.

The assault took place on September 21, when Umedram and his employee Mahendra Seervi allegedly thrashed the woman for the theft committed a day prior. The accused were arrested following investigations by local authorities.

The woman, reportedly a habitual offender, had stolen sarees while the shopkeeper was occupied. Both the assault and theft have led to legal proceedings against the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)