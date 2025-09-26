Left Menu

Caught on Camera: Assault in Broad Daylight Over Saree Theft

Two individuals were arrested in Chickpet for allegedly assaulting a woman who was accused of stealing sarees from a shop. The incident, captured on a mobile phone and viral on social media, led to a case against the accused. The woman, accused of theft, was also detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:41 IST
In a shocking incident in Chickpet, two men were arrested for the public assault of a woman accused of stealing sarees. The event, recorded and widely shared on social media, has sparked outrage.

The assault took place on September 21, when Umedram and his employee Mahendra Seervi allegedly thrashed the woman for the theft committed a day prior. The accused were arrested following investigations by local authorities.

The woman, reportedly a habitual offender, had stolen sarees while the shopkeeper was occupied. Both the assault and theft have led to legal proceedings against the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

