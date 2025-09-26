Left Menu

Teenager Found Safe After Goa-Karnataka Kidnapping Drama

A 19-year-old man from Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from North Goa. The girl, originally from Karnataka, was located in Kankavli and safely rescued by police. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Goa Children's Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 19-year-old man was apprehended by Goa police after allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from North Goa. The incident took place when a 15-year-old, residing with her aunt in Bicholim town for her studies, reportedly went missing.

The girl, originally hailing from Kankumbi in Karnataka, claimed she was visiting her native home before her disappearance raised concerns. Family members, led by her brother, alerted authorities when she didn't arrive at her destination.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta confirmed the girl's safe recovery in Kankavli, Maharashtra, through coordinated efforts between state forces. The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Goa Children's Act, and was brought to Goa for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

