Sudan: Global Push for Peace Gains Urgency at UN Assembly

Key global powers gathered at the United Nations are actively pursuing a resolution to the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where ongoing conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions. A newly agreed roadmap by influential outside powers aims for a humanitarian truce, leading to a permanent ceasefire and civilian-led government.

The United Nations has become the center stage for international efforts to bring peace to Sudan, as catastrophic conflict continues to devastate the nation. As part of the annual General Assembly, diplomats from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE have outlined a roadmap for a humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire in Sudan.

The agreement is backed by a coalition of African and European nations who are pressuring Sudan's warring factions to resume negotiations. The UN and various power blocs are focusing on alleviating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, where over 40,000 have died and more than 13 million have been forced to flee their homes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his address, has called for an end to foreign intervention escalating the conflict and appealed for belligerent groups to cease hostilities. Meanwhile, the African Union and EU are coordinating a multinational effort to stabilize the region and facilitate political dialogue for Sudan's future.

