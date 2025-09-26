Major IMFL Bust: Excise Department Seizes Rs 1.96 Crore Worth of Liquor in Thane

The Maharashtra state excise department announced the seizure of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.96 crore from a truck in Thane district, following the arrest of two individuals for illegal transportation. This significant bust highlights ongoing efforts to curb unlawful liquor distribution in the region.

The operation, carried out by the flying squad of the state excise department's Konkan division, intercepted a Rajasthan-registered truck on the Mumbra-Panvel Road. Approximately 1,560 boxes of whiskey, featuring various brands, were recovered from the vehicle, according to Divisional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Pawar.

In addition to the liquor, authorities also confiscated the truck, three mobile phones, and other materials. The suspects, identified as Sahid Mehmuda Khan and Pankaj Jagdish Saket, face charges under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. The department is currently investigating the stock's origin and potential recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)