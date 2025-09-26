Left Menu

Major IMFL Bust: Excise Department Seizes Rs 1.96 Crore Worth of Liquor in Thane

The Maharashtra state excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor valued at Rs 1.96 crore from a truck in Thane, arresting two persons. The operation was conducted by the Konkan division's flying squad, who intercepted the truck on Mumbra-Panvel Road and confiscated liquor and other assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:02 IST
Major IMFL Bust: Excise Department Seizes Rs 1.96 Crore Worth of Liquor in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra state excise department announced the seizure of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.96 crore from a truck in Thane district, following the arrest of two individuals for illegal transportation. This significant bust highlights ongoing efforts to curb unlawful liquor distribution in the region.

The operation, carried out by the flying squad of the state excise department's Konkan division, intercepted a Rajasthan-registered truck on the Mumbra-Panvel Road. Approximately 1,560 boxes of whiskey, featuring various brands, were recovered from the vehicle, according to Divisional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Pawar.

In addition to the liquor, authorities also confiscated the truck, three mobile phones, and other materials. The suspects, identified as Sahid Mehmuda Khan and Pankaj Jagdish Saket, face charges under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. The department is currently investigating the stock's origin and potential recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
2
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global
3
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
4
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025