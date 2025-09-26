Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Social Media Post Removals on Adani Group

The Delhi High Court has ordered a status quo on the removal of social media posts by journalist Ravish Kumar and Newslaundry concerning the Adani Group. The court acknowledged Adani Enterprises' agreement not to request further content removal while the trial on the matter is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued a directive maintaining the current state of social media posts pertaining to the Adani Group, authored by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital platform Newslaundry. This decision came after Adani Enterprises assured the court it would not pursue further content removal, adhering to the status as of noon, September 26.

Justice Sachin Datta emphasized that in instances where content had already been removed, there should be no re-upload attempts. This hold will persist until a trial resolves the lawsuit filed by Adani Enterprises. Additionally, the government's communication with journalists included court instructions to stay any gag orders.

The court resolved disputes from Newslaundry and Kumar, who challenged recent directives mandating the removal of multiple reports and videos related to the Adani Group. Clarity was provided that a corrigendum from the Union of India will be furnished to the petitioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

