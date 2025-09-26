Deadly Consequences: Unrest and Accountability in Nepal's Anti-Corruption Protests

An investigation is underway in Nepal following anti-corruption protests that resulted in the deaths of 74 people, with at least 33 confirmed shot by 'live bullets.' The revelation has sparked further scrutiny and calls for accountability among former government officials.

The protests, initiated by the young Gen-Z demographic, erupted over corruption and social inequality, particularly critiquing politically connected elites flaunting luxury goods online. The unrest culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, despite his denial of ordering live ammunition use.

The interim government, led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, has vowed to fix governance failures and investigate the violence. As international attention focuses on Nepal, human rights advocates urge a transparent examination into the security forces' actions during the protests.