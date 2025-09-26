Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Vikas Yadav's Bail in Notorious Nitish Katara Murder Case

The Supreme Court denied convict Vikas Yadav's plea for extended interim bail related to his 25-year sentence for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav, who cited marriage and financial arrangements as reasons, faces a fine of Rs 54 lakh. His plea was rejected to prevent ongoing extensions.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year term for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the plea, originally rejected by the Delhi High Court on September 9.

Yadav had filed for bail citing his impending marriage and the need to arrange Rs 54 lakh, part of the sentence's fine. The court, however, underscored that accepting his plea could lead to 'a never-ending process', rejecting his request to prevent a cycle of temporary releases.

Advocate Guru Krishnakumar argued on Yadav's behalf, saying essential arrangements were pending, including obtaining an Aadhaar card and organizing the large sum of money. The high court is set to revisit the matter on December 2. Yadav, son of politician D P Yadav, and his cousin were convicted for the murder, opposing Katara's relationship with Vikas's sister, Bharti.

