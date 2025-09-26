Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

A bomb threat at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court led to an evacuation. Authorities conducted a three-hour search of the premises only to find it was a hoax. The scare came via email, prompting a swift response from the police and CISF to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:42 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sparked anxiety as authorities swiftly responded on Friday morning.

Following the receipt of an alarming email, personnel and public were evacuated while agencies like the CISF conducted thorough searches.

The three-hour investigation concluded that the threat was a hoax, ensuring safety and allowing normalcy to return to the court premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global
2
Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

Ukraine's Tactical Resilience Disrupts Russian Offensives

 Global
3
Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

Landslides Halt Traffic on Key Shillong-Dawki Road

 India
4
JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

JioBlackRock's New Flexi Cap Fund: A Game Changer in Indian Markets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025