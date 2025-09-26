Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court
A bomb threat at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court led to an evacuation. Authorities conducted a three-hour search of the premises only to find it was a hoax. The scare came via email, prompting a swift response from the police and CISF to ensure safety.
A bomb threat at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sparked anxiety as authorities swiftly responded on Friday morning.
Following the receipt of an alarming email, personnel and public were evacuated while agencies like the CISF conducted thorough searches.
The three-hour investigation concluded that the threat was a hoax, ensuring safety and allowing normalcy to return to the court premises.
