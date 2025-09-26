Teen Tragedy: Violent Encounter in Delhi
A juvenile, recently released on bail for a double murder, allegedly killed a 15-year-old in Delhi. The conflict arose after the boys crossed paths in Seelampur. The victim's family protested, leading to heightened police vigilance. The suspect was apprehended with the crime weapon, a knife.
A teenager recently released on bail in connection with a double murder case has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police confirmed on Friday.
The suspect, a juvenile aged between 13 to 14, was released from custody three to four months ago after being implicated in a double murder at Narela Industrial Area last year. The tragic altercation occurred when the two youths crossed paths on Thursday evening, leading the accused to fatally stab the victim, as stated by a senior police official.
Police received a call about the incident at approximately 8:27 PM on Thursday, directing them to Seelampur police station. Upon reaching the scene, authorities discovered that the injured boy had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In response to the incident, the victim's family staged a protest, prompting substantial police deployment to maintain order, with senior officers engaging the protesters. The suspect is now in custody, and evidence, including the knife used in the attack, has been recovered. Forensic teams are actively investigating the crime scene as the probe continues.
