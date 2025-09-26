Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Cremation, Sparks Investigation into Alleged Fake Encounter in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court has ordered the Chhattisgarh government to preserve the body of Maoist commander Katha Ramchandra Reddy, amid allegations of a fake encounter. The high court will decide on a plea demanding an investigation. The petitioner seeks an independent probe by the CBI into the incident.

Updated: 26-09-2025 15:04 IST
The Supreme Court of India has intervened, directing the Chhattisgarh government to preserve the body of Katha Ramchandra Reddy, a Maoist commander allegedly killed in a fake encounter. The court's order is an interim measure pending the high court's hearing of a plea that raises serious questions about the legitimacy of the encounter.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih announced that the body should remain preserved until the high court can address the inquiry's demands. This instruction comes after allegations from the petitioner's side that suggest a possible case of foul play and demands for an investigation by an independent agency, specifically the CBI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the actions of the state police, stating that two individuals were killed in a legitimate encounter, with the petitioner's father having substantial bounties across multiple states. The case underscores ongoing tensions surrounding law enforcement and anti-Maoist operations in regions like Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

