An in-depth Reuters investigation has cast doubt on Israel's official explanation of a deadly strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital that killed 22 people, including journalists. Initially, the attack aimed at a purported Hamas camera, but findings suggest the equipment was owned by Reuters' Hussam al-Masri.

Visual evidence and sources contradicted claims by Israeli military officials, revealing that troops acted without requisite approval from senior commanders for the August 25 operation. The lack of warning and subsequent shelling point toward a breach in military protocol, raising questions about intentions and accountability.

This investigative piece uncovers concerns about Israel's targeting policies, as journalists and civilians continue to be affected. Calls for transparency and formal inquiry into the attack and similar incidents have grown, spotlighting the troubling pattern of unexamined journalist casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)