Controversial Drone Strike: The Camera Behind the Gaza Hospital Attack

An investigation by Reuters into a deadly Israeli attack on Gaza's Nasser Hospital reveals discrepancies in the official narrative. The strike, which killed 22 including journalists, allegedly targeted a camera believed to belong to Hamas. However, evidence shows it was owned by Reuters journalist Hussam al-Masri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:38 IST
An in-depth Reuters investigation has cast doubt on Israel's official explanation of a deadly strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital that killed 22 people, including journalists. Initially, the attack aimed at a purported Hamas camera, but findings suggest the equipment was owned by Reuters' Hussam al-Masri.

Visual evidence and sources contradicted claims by Israeli military officials, revealing that troops acted without requisite approval from senior commanders for the August 25 operation. The lack of warning and subsequent shelling point toward a breach in military protocol, raising questions about intentions and accountability.

This investigative piece uncovers concerns about Israel's targeting policies, as journalists and civilians continue to be affected. Calls for transparency and formal inquiry into the attack and similar incidents have grown, spotlighting the troubling pattern of unexamined journalist casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

