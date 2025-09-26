UK Presses US for Pharmacraft Tariff Resolution

In a significant economic maneuver, Britain on Friday reinforced its commitment to engaging with the United States over newly announced pharmaceutical tariffs. The move follows President Donald Trump's statement about imposing a 100% tariff on foreign pharmaceutical firms that have not established manufacturing operations in the U.S.

British officials, recognizing the potential impact on the pharmaceutical sector, have been in active dialogue with their American counterparts. A spokesperson highlighted the sector's critical role in the UK's economy, stressing the need for a resolution that benefits both British industries and the broader UK-U.S. relationship.

Despite securing an initial tariff agreement in May, the UK is keen to further improve conditions for its pharmaceutical firms. The announcement coincides with Trump's efforts to urge Europe to increase expenditures on American drugs, a move that has affected investment patterns in the UK, with major firms like AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline expanding their U.S. operations.