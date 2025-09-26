Supreme Court Green-Lights Conditional Manufacturing of Green Crackers Amidst Ban Debate

The Supreme Court has given the nod for certified manufacturers to produce green crackers, with restrictions on sales in Delhi-NCR. This decision comes amidst the ongoing debate regarding a complete ban on firecrackers in the region, which faces severe pollution issues.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai has urged the Centre to reconsider the blanket ban, illustrating the complexities of implementing such measures. The court cited the failure of similar bans, such as the prohibition on mining in Bihar, which led to illegal activities.

The court emphasized a balanced approach that weighs air pollution control against workers' livelihoods. The directive to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change asks for consultations with stakeholders for a viable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)