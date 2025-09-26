Supreme Court Upholds Freedom of Expression in 'The Satanic Verses' Case

In a significant ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court decided against hearing a plea to ban Salman Rushdie's incendiary novel 'The Satanic Verses'. This decision follows the path laid down by a Delhi High Court ruling from the previous year.

The controversy surrounding Rushdie's novel initially led to a 1988 ban by the Indian government, which cited concerns over public order after global outcry from the Muslim community viewing the book as blasphemous.

The recent petition claimed that copies of 'The Satanic Verses' were available in Mumbai and online. However, without verifiable legal notifications of the original ban, the apex court stood firm on upholding the freedom of expression, dismissing the plea filed by Mumbai residents.

