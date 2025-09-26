Delhi Police Busts Cyber Fraud Ring Linked to Cheap Flight Ticket Scam

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber crime network involved in defrauding individuals by offering inexpensive flight tickets, according to an official statement released on Friday. Two suspects have been apprehended from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as authorities investigate further.

Identified as Tanuj Agarwal, a travel operator based in Dehradun, and Tanveer from Deoband, the accused reportedly collaborated with Chinese nationals via a messaging app to carry out the fraud, police stated. The scam unraveled after a victim, Dikson Singh, reported losing Rs 50,000 in an attempt to book discounted tickets. Singh had encountered an online advertisement which led him to a deceitful payment portal.

Following the complaint, a swift investigation by the Cyber police station in the north district revealed the funds were funneled into a bank account under UTM Tourism Services Pvt Ltd, managed by Agarwal, who was arrested on September 16. His associate, Tanveer, was subsequently detained after being located in Deoband on September 18. The arrested individuals are believed to have been providing account details to international operatives, with at least 25 related fraud complaints emerging nationwide.