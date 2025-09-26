Call for Justice: MP Haneefa Demands Inquiry into Leh Violence

Ladakh's MP Mohmad Haneefa has called for a judicial probe into the police firing during violence in Leh, where clashes led to the deaths of four people and injuries to 59 others.

The violence was described by Haneefa as an 'unfortunate outburst' of frustration among unemployed youth, questioning the police's use of force and advocating for non-lethal crowd control methods.

The MP urged prompt dialogue on statehood demands, emphasizing the need for fair investigations to avoid wrongful arrests, while dismissing any external instigation in the reasons behind the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)