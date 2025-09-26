Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Urges Swift Action as Maharashtra Reels Under Heavy Rainfall

NCP chief Sharad Pawar raises alarm over severe damage by heavy rains in Maharashtra, calling for urgent relief. Farmers, businesses, and communities have been impacted, and Pawar emphasizes immediate aid and infrastructure support. He criticizes leadership visits that delay aid, urging for decisive government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:58 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has expressed serious concern over the extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, calling it an unprecedented disaster that has wreaked havoc on farmers and disrupted rural life. He urged the state government to prioritize relief and rehabilitation.

Pawar highlighted that various communities, including agricultural laborers and small businesses, have been severely affected. He called for the immediate activation of the public distribution system to address shortages in food and fuel and warned about potential disease outbreaks, underlining the need for immediate healthcare support.

Criticizing the frequent visits of ministers to affected areas, Pawar said these distract from effective damage assessment and relief efforts. He recalled the 1993 Latur earthquake response, advocating for streamlined efforts and additional manpower to provide timely aid to the devastated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

