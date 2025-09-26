Global Sumud Flotilla: Defiant Humanitarian Voyage Faces Controversy

An international aid flotilla, determined to break the Israeli naval embargo on Gaza, continues its mission despite calls from Italy to halt and accept a compromise. Comprised of around 50 civilian boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla faced drone attacks in international waters earlier this week.

Though no injuries occurred, some vessels were damaged in incidents blamed on Israel, whose silence on the accusations hasn't quelled tensions. Italian President Sergio Mattarella appealed for the flotilla to deliver aid through Cyprus, but organizers insisted on continuing their voyage.

Carrying activists including Greta Thunberg, the flotilla aims to deliver not just aid but also a message of solidarity. As international tensions escalate, Italy warns participants of the risks, stressing personal responsibility amidst Israel's vow to prevent the flotilla's passage to Gaza.

