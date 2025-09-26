Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation in Landmark Ruling
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee praised the Calcutta High Court's decision to block the deportation of two women and their families from West Bengal, highlighting political motivations against Bengalis. The court declared their expulsion unlawful and emphasized justice. The issue intensifies political dynamics in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 elections.
The Calcutta High Court has overturned a controversial deportation order affecting two women and their families in West Bengal. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hailed the verdict as a significant win against what he described as a 'systematic campaign of harassment' targeting Bengalis.
The ruling declared the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's deportation order as unlawful, mandating the return of the deported individuals, including a pregnant woman, back to India within a month. Banerjee's remarks framed the court's decision as justice catching up with a politically motivated agenda.
The judgment has sharpened the political landscape, with the deportation issue poised to become a focal point in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. While the BJP has yet to respond, the TMC is leveraging this ruling to criticize the alleged 'linguistic terror' imposed on Bengalis, underscoring a brewing political showdown.
