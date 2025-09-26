Bail Granted to Partha Chatterjee in School Recruitment Case

In a significant legal development, the Calcutta High Court has granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a school jobs recruitment scam. The court cited Chatterjee's lack of current official status as a key reason behind the decision, stating he is not in a position to misuse office.

Justice Suvra Ghosh's 11-page judgment emphasized that the primary evidence is already secured by the CBI, reducing the risk of witness intimidation or interference in the investigation. The allegations against Chatterjee include the misuse of his position to appoint ineligible candidates over deserving ones.

The court acknowledged the gravity of the charges, noting the potential societal impact of the alleged corruption. Despite opposition from the CBI, which expressed concerns over potential witness influence, the court took into account Chatterjee's age, health, and prior record of granting bail in related cases.

