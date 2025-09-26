Left Menu

UN Expands Blacklist Targeting Companies in Israeli Settlements

The UN has expanded its blacklist to include companies from 11 countries, labeling them as complicit in violating Palestinian rights through business ties with Israeli West Bank settlements. The list now features 158 companies, highlighting the contentious nature of Israeli settlement policies with international critiques and implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:14 IST
UN Expands Blacklist Targeting Companies in Israeli Settlements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations has expanded its contentious blacklist, adding nearly 70 companies from 11 countries accused of violating Palestinian rights by supporting Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The list now includes 158 companies, with a significant majority being Israeli, amid ongoing international scrutiny of settlement activities.

The revised list features new companies like Germany's Heidelberg Materials and Portugal's Steconfer. Established names in the travel sector, such as Expedia and Airbnb, remain listed. This marks the first revision since 2023. The list, initially created by the UN's human rights body, aims to publicly scrutinize businesses linked to the settlements.

Israeli and U.S. officials criticize the list, alleging bias. However, UN moves reflect broader concerns as Israel mulls annexation steps that challenge a two-state solution. The blacklist could further strain Israel's ties, with some European allies recognizing Palestine's statehood aspirations amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaipur Polo Team Secures Semi-Final Berth with Dominant Display

Jaipur Polo Team Secures Semi-Final Berth with Dominant Display

 India
2
India's Stand on Legal Migration Amid Rising US Deportations

India's Stand on Legal Migration Amid Rising US Deportations

 India
3
Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station

Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station

 Global
4
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Ignites Navratri Spirit Across Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Ignites Navratri Spirit Across Ahmedabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025