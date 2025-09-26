UN Expands Blacklist Targeting Companies in Israeli Settlements

The United Nations has expanded its contentious blacklist, adding nearly 70 companies from 11 countries accused of violating Palestinian rights by supporting Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The list now includes 158 companies, with a significant majority being Israeli, amid ongoing international scrutiny of settlement activities.

The revised list features new companies like Germany's Heidelberg Materials and Portugal's Steconfer. Established names in the travel sector, such as Expedia and Airbnb, remain listed. This marks the first revision since 2023. The list, initially created by the UN's human rights body, aims to publicly scrutinize businesses linked to the settlements.

Israeli and U.S. officials criticize the list, alleging bias. However, UN moves reflect broader concerns as Israel mulls annexation steps that challenge a two-state solution. The blacklist could further strain Israel's ties, with some European allies recognizing Palestine's statehood aspirations amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

