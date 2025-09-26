Delegation Honors Valor at Walong War Memorial: A Visit of Significance

A distinguished delegation from the National Defence College in New Delhi, comprising senior military and civil service officers, made a poignant visit to Kibithu village in Arunachal Pradesh. This village, situated on the border with China, holds strategic importance and was the focus of their study tour.

On Thursday, the group honored the heroic soldiers of the Battle of Walong at the Walong War Memorial. This visit commemorated the valiant efforts of Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched courage during the 1962 conflict with China.

The briefings provided to the delegation showcased the Indian Army's readiness and resilience in facing harsh conditions along the Line of Actual Control. The visit underscored the Armed Forces' unwavering dedication to national security, further cementing strategic ties in the border region.