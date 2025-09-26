Left Menu

Delegation Honors Valor at Walong War Memorial: A Visit of Significance

An 18-member delegation from the National Defence College in New Delhi visited Kibithu village in Arunachal Pradesh to honor soldiers from the 1962 Battle of Walong. They were briefed on the operational readiness of the Indian Army and marveled at the soldiers' professionalism and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:21 IST
Delegation Honors Valor at Walong War Memorial: A Visit of Significance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distinguished delegation from the National Defence College in New Delhi, comprising senior military and civil service officers, made a poignant visit to Kibithu village in Arunachal Pradesh. This village, situated on the border with China, holds strategic importance and was the focus of their study tour.

On Thursday, the group honored the heroic soldiers of the Battle of Walong at the Walong War Memorial. This visit commemorated the valiant efforts of Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched courage during the 1962 conflict with China.

The briefings provided to the delegation showcased the Indian Army's readiness and resilience in facing harsh conditions along the Line of Actual Control. The visit underscored the Armed Forces' unwavering dedication to national security, further cementing strategic ties in the border region.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Pushes for Fair Investigation into Air India Crash

Supreme Court Pushes for Fair Investigation into Air India Crash

 India
2
Netanyahu's Defiant Stand at the UN Amidst Global Isolation

Netanyahu's Defiant Stand at the UN Amidst Global Isolation

 Global
3
Trump Considers Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches in U.S.

Trump Considers Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches in U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant

Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025