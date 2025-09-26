Left Menu

FAA Extends Newark Flight Cuts Amid Air Traffic Controller Crisis

The FAA announced the extension of flight cuts at Newark Airport until October 2026 due to ongoing air traffic controller shortages and congestion. Other headlines include AstraZeneca reducing US drug prices, the US economy's growth, and heightened security at the Ryder Cup as fans anticipate Trump's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:29 IST
FAA Extends Newark Flight Cuts Amid Air Traffic Controller Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has decided to extend the significant reduction in flights at Newark Liberty International Airport until late October 2026. This decision comes as the FAA continues to grapple with a shortage of air traffic controllers and persistent congestion issues. Previously, the agency had ordered flight cuts at the United Airlines hub through the end of 2025, following major disruptions that impacted hundreds of flights.

In related news, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has responded to pressure from President Donald Trump by offering its diabetes and asthma drugs directly to U.S. patients at a discount of up to 70%. Additionally, French drugmaker Sanofi has announced a program to provide all its insulin products for $35 per month to patients with valid prescriptions, regardless of insurance coverage.

The U.S. economy has achieved its fastest growth rate in nearly two years during the second quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and business investment, although future momentum may be affected by tariffs and policy uncertainties. At the Ryder Cup, increased security and high traffic greeted fans on the first day, as President Trump is expected to make an appearance at the golf event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

