World News Roundup: Global Politics, Economic Shifts, and Humanitarian Efforts
A global news roundup covering topics like Gaza flotilla defying Israel, Trump's new tariffs, potential West Bank annexation risks, a Vatican appointment, Indonesia's food program oversight issues, H-1B visa fee concerns for India, and nuclear energy proposals in Eastern Europe.
An international aid flotilla, undeterred by Italian appeals for compromise, aims to break Israel's Gaza embargo, despite recent attacks by drones.
President Trump announced hefty tariffs on drugs and trucks, asserting these moves will bolster U.S. manufacturing.
Furthermore, Saudi officials acknowledged Trump's awareness of the risks linked to Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank, with regional stability at stake.
In 'unprecedented operation,' Israeli army takes over mobile phones of Gaza residents to carry Netanyahu UN speech live, reports AP.