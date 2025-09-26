UK Introduces Mandatory Digital IDs to Curb Illegal Employment

In a significant policy announcement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed plans to introduce a mandatory, free-of-charge digital ID scheme aimed at combating illegal employment in the UK. Set to take effect by 2029, the digital identification will be essential for anyone seeking work and serves as a response to growing concerns over immigration control.

The UK government is drawing inspiration from successful digital ID schemes worldwide, noting the efficacy of India's Aadhaar system in saving billions by reducing fraud. The new UK IDs will exist digitally, accessible mainly through smartphones, yet the scheme plans comprehensive support for those less digitally savvy.

With the implementation of digital IDs, the government seeks to deliver a decisive message against illegal migration while refining identity verification processes. This initiative is expected to enhance security through state-of-the-art encryption, addressing the use of forged documents and illegal migration aided by criminal organizations.