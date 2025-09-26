Delhi Court Denies Bail to Controversial Godman in Fraud Case
A Delhi court refused bail to self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of fraud, forgery, and conspiracy. The court highlighted the investigation's early stage, requiring his custodial interrogation to unravel the fraud network. The case involves alleged misappropriation within a fraudulent trust linked to a management institute's property and funds.
A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, accused in a case of alleged cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
The court stressed the need for his custodial interrogation to uncover the comprehensive fraud network and misappropriation of funds linked to a management institute.
Accusations include creating a sham trust to manipulate properties and funds originally destined for an educational institute and religious establishment, with allegations of document fabrication and dual identity bank operations further complicating the case.
