Delhi Court Denies Bail to Controversial Godman in Fraud Case

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, accused in a case of alleged cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The court stressed the need for his custodial interrogation to uncover the comprehensive fraud network and misappropriation of funds linked to a management institute.

Accusations include creating a sham trust to manipulate properties and funds originally destined for an educational institute and religious establishment, with allegations of document fabrication and dual identity bank operations further complicating the case.