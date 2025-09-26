Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail to Controversial Godman in Fraud Case

A Delhi court refused bail to self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of fraud, forgery, and conspiracy. The court highlighted the investigation's early stage, requiring his custodial interrogation to unravel the fraud network. The case involves alleged misappropriation within a fraudulent trust linked to a management institute's property and funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:37 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail to Controversial Godman in Fraud Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed godman, accused in a case of alleged cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

The court stressed the need for his custodial interrogation to uncover the comprehensive fraud network and misappropriation of funds linked to a management institute.

Accusations include creating a sham trust to manipulate properties and funds originally destined for an educational institute and religious establishment, with allegations of document fabrication and dual identity bank operations further complicating the case.

TRENDING

1
GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

 India
2
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

 Global
3
BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political Drama

BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political...

 India
4
Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025