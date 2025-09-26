Left Menu

EU States Plan High-Tech Drone Wall for Security

EU frontline states agree on creating a sophisticated 'drone wall' for enhanced detection and interception of aerial threats, as per EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. A technical roadmap will be formulated with national experts to bolster drone capabilities.

  • Country:
  • Finland

Frontline European Union countries have agreed on the creation of a 'drone wall' to boost security measures involving detection and interception of unmanned aerial threats, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius announced on Friday.

This decision came after Kubilius engaged in a virtual meeting with defense ministers from various EU member states in Finland. The ministers recognized the pressing need to advance drone capabilities across the region.

A comprehensive technical roadmap will be developed with the assistance of national experts to ensure the successful implementation of these enhanced drone capabilities.

