EU States Plan High-Tech Drone Wall for Security
EU frontline states agree on creating a sophisticated 'drone wall' for enhanced detection and interception of aerial threats, as per EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. A technical roadmap will be formulated with national experts to bolster drone capabilities.
Frontline European Union countries have agreed on the creation of a 'drone wall' to boost security measures involving detection and interception of unmanned aerial threats, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius announced on Friday.
This decision came after Kubilius engaged in a virtual meeting with defense ministers from various EU member states in Finland. The ministers recognized the pressing need to advance drone capabilities across the region.
A comprehensive technical roadmap will be developed with the assistance of national experts to ensure the successful implementation of these enhanced drone capabilities.
