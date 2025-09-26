Left Menu

India's Crackdown on Child Marriage Gains Global Attention

A global civil society network, founded by Indian activist Bhuwan Ribhu, celebrated India's success in reducing child marriages through strong law enforcement. At a UN event, leaders discussed international collaboration and showcased India's achievements as a model to eliminate child marriage globally by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's strides in reducing child marriages have seized global attention, thanks to a committed civil society network led by activist Bhuwan Ribhu. This success, attributed to robust law enforcement, has inspired global leaders to intensify efforts against child-related issues at a high-level UN assembly.

In a side event during the UN General Assembly's 80th session, the Just Rights for Children (JRC) convened global leaders. They announced a remarkable report, 'Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India,' showcasing a significant decline in child marriages due to grassroots efforts and legislation.

The event also recognized Dr. Fatima Maada Bio's work in Sierra Leone and celebrated the global launch of the 'Child Free Marriage Campaign.' As the world hastens efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, over 390,000 child marriages have been thwarted across India, underscoring a pivotal movement against this entrenched issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

