Fugitive's Capture: Punjab Police's Triumph in Extradition Case

In a significant victory for law enforcement, fugitive Parminder Singh has been successfully extradited from the UAE to India. Singh, also known under the aliases Nirmal Singh and Pindi, is accused of funding terror activities, extortion, and other serious offences under India's Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The complex extradition operation was a collaborative effort involving the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), the CBI, and various Indian agencies including the MEA, MHA, and Punjab Police. Officials reported that Singh had fled India and remained elusive until now.

Interpol's issuance of a Red Notice on June 13, 2025, at the request of Punjab Police, played a crucial role in Singh's capture and subsequent extradition by UAE authorities. Following his arrest, Singh was escorted back to India by Punjab Police, marking a significant achievement in international police cooperation.

