Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Kills Father in Drunken Rage

A man in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his father with a sickle during a drunken altercation. The accused, Anil Nishad, attacked his father multiple times, resulting in the father's death. Authorities have arrested Anil and registered a murder case. The incident underscores the tragic consequences of alcohol-fueled violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:26 IST
Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Kills Father in Drunken Rage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing family tragedy unfolded in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, when a man allegedly killed his father during a drunken argument. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has left the village of Ghazipur in shock.

According to Circle Officer (Naraini) Krishan Kant Tripathi, the accused, Anil Nishad, was reported to have attacked his father, Babbbu Nishad, in a state of intoxication, using a sickle. The assault resulted in severe injuries to the hand and abdomen of the 45-year-old victim.

Efforts to save the victim were futile, as he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. A murder case has been filed, and Anil Nishad has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem to further investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

 India
2
Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand

 India
4
Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025