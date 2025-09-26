Tragic Family Feud: Son Allegedly Kills Father in Drunken Rage

A harrowing family tragedy unfolded in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, when a man allegedly killed his father during a drunken argument. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has left the village of Ghazipur in shock.

According to Circle Officer (Naraini) Krishan Kant Tripathi, the accused, Anil Nishad, was reported to have attacked his father, Babbbu Nishad, in a state of intoxication, using a sickle. The assault resulted in severe injuries to the hand and abdomen of the 45-year-old victim.

Efforts to save the victim were futile, as he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. A murder case has been filed, and Anil Nishad has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem to further investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)