Major Arrest in Punjab-Kashmir Drug Trafficking Case
Two inter-state narcotic smugglers from Punjab were arrested in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, while transporting poppy straw. Kulvinderpal Singh and Harpreet Singh were apprehended at Battal Chowk. Police seized over 11 kilograms of poppy straw from their trucks, and both were charged under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir police have apprehended two Punjab-based inter-state narcotic smugglers in Udhampur district. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of poppy straw from the accused, identified as Kulvinderpal Singh from Mohali and Harpreet Singh from Hoshiarpur.
The arrests occurred during a routine vehicle check at Battal Chowk near Majalta on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The police spokesperson confirmed that the operation yielded over 11 kilograms of poppy straw hidden within their trucks, en route from Kashmir to Punjab.
Both individuals face serious charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as law enforcement tightens the noose around drug trafficking networks operating across state lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- narcotic smuggling
- Punjab
- Kashmir
- Udhampur
- arrest
- poppy straw
- Jammu
- NDPS Act
- drug trafficking
- police
ALSO READ
Arrest of Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry in Ladakh
Noel Clarke Arrested: Former 'Doctor Who' Star Faces Legal Challenges
Raipur Arrest: Couple Linked to CPI (Maoist) Caught with Gold and Cash
Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Ignites Controversy
Unified Headquarters Meeting: A Strategic Review of Security in Jammu and Kashmir