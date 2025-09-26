Major Arrest in Punjab-Kashmir Drug Trafficking Case

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir police have apprehended two Punjab-based inter-state narcotic smugglers in Udhampur district. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of poppy straw from the accused, identified as Kulvinderpal Singh from Mohali and Harpreet Singh from Hoshiarpur.

The arrests occurred during a routine vehicle check at Battal Chowk near Majalta on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The police spokesperson confirmed that the operation yielded over 11 kilograms of poppy straw hidden within their trucks, en route from Kashmir to Punjab.

Both individuals face serious charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as law enforcement tightens the noose around drug trafficking networks operating across state lines.

