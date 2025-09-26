Left Menu

Major Arrest in Punjab-Kashmir Drug Trafficking Case

Two inter-state narcotic smugglers from Punjab were arrested in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, while transporting poppy straw. Kulvinderpal Singh and Harpreet Singh were apprehended at Battal Chowk. Police seized over 11 kilograms of poppy straw from their trucks, and both were charged under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:37 IST
Major Arrest in Punjab-Kashmir Drug Trafficking Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir police have apprehended two Punjab-based inter-state narcotic smugglers in Udhampur district. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of poppy straw from the accused, identified as Kulvinderpal Singh from Mohali and Harpreet Singh from Hoshiarpur.

The arrests occurred during a routine vehicle check at Battal Chowk near Majalta on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The police spokesperson confirmed that the operation yielded over 11 kilograms of poppy straw hidden within their trucks, en route from Kashmir to Punjab.

Both individuals face serious charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as law enforcement tightens the noose around drug trafficking networks operating across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Pavilion Boosts Global Organic Profile at WFI 2025

Meghalaya Pavilion Boosts Global Organic Profile at WFI 2025

 India
2
Epic Showdown: Ryder Cup Roars at Bethpage Black

Epic Showdown: Ryder Cup Roars at Bethpage Black

 United States
3
Tensions Heighten as Indian Captain Fined Over Political Remarks

Tensions Heighten as Indian Captain Fined Over Political Remarks

 United Arab Emirates
4
Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

Tragedy Strikes Western Niger: Deadly Airstrike Near Injar Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025