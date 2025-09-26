Supreme Court Pushes for Fair Investigation into Air India Crash

The Supreme Court of India is considering a plea for an impartial investigation into the Air India crash on June 12, which resulted in the deaths of 260 people, including passengers, crew, and civilians.

The plea, submitted by Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, a research scholar and advocate, seeks a fair and transparent probe. The preliminary investigation cited by the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau attributes the crash to an engine shutdown, but inconsistencies have been raised.

The court tagged this plea to a similar ongoing concern, criticizing the premature conclusions and media leaks that unfairly shift blame onto the deceased pilots, exonerating Boeing from accountability.

