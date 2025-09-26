Naxal Militants Apprehended: Firearms Seized in Chhattisgarh Operation
Two Naxalites, Vanjam Hunga and Sodhi Nande, were arrested in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, during an anti-Naxal operation. The duo, members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Polampalli RPC, provided information leading to the recovery of six muzzle loading guns intended for ultras.
Updated: 26-09-2025 19:51 IST
Two Naxalites were arrested in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Identified as Vanjam Hunga, 35, and Sodhi Nande, 33, the suspects were captured from Polampalli village in an operation led by the 228th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police.
The pair, affiliated with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) Polampalli Revolutionary People's Committee, disclosed information resulting in the recovery of six muzzle loading guns in nearby forests, allegedly intended for use by ultras.
