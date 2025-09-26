ED to Lead Global Asset Recovery Network in 2026
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will assume the presidency of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network of Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) in 2026, strengthening international cooperation in asset recovery. This platform connects experts to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement in fighting financial crimes and money laundering.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) announced on Friday that it will preside over the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network of Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) for the year 2026.
This development is seen as a strategic move to enhance international collaboration in asset recovery, according to a statement by the federal probe agency. Mongolia currently chairs this network.
ARIN-AP serves as an informal yet pivotal platform for practitioners and experts, aimed at improving cooperation in identifying, tracing, freezing, and recovering criminal proceeds. The upcoming presidency allows the ED to strengthen global ties and share India's expertise in combating financial crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yuvraj Singh Questioned in 1xBet Money Laundering Probe
ED Targets Former Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Probe
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appears before ED for questioning in online betting linked money laundering case: Officials.
Satyendar Jain's Alleged Benami Assets: New Developments in Money Laundering Case
Italian Crackdown: Syrian-Led Drug Money Laundering Network Exposed