ED to Lead Global Asset Recovery Network in 2026

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) announced on Friday that it will preside over the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network of Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) for the year 2026.

This development is seen as a strategic move to enhance international collaboration in asset recovery, according to a statement by the federal probe agency. Mongolia currently chairs this network.

ARIN-AP serves as an informal yet pivotal platform for practitioners and experts, aimed at improving cooperation in identifying, tracing, freezing, and recovering criminal proceeds. The upcoming presidency allows the ED to strengthen global ties and share India's expertise in combating financial crimes.

