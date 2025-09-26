IAF Base Repair Depot Hosts NTC Symposium 2025 on Indigenisation in Palam

The Base Repair Depot (BRD), Palam organised the Nodal Technology Centre (NTC) Symposium–2025 on 23rd September 2025 in New Delhi, with the central theme of “Indigenisation through Reverse Engineering Adopting Black Box Concept”. The symposium was held under the aegis of the Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of its ongoing initiatives to strengthen self-reliance and innovation in defence technology.

Leadership and Distinguished Guests

The event was presided over by Air Commodore Harsh Bahl, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot, Palam, who served as the Chief Guest. The symposium also witnessed the presence of Air Commodore L. Shriram, Air Commodore (Radar), Air HQ, alongside distinguished participants from academia, research institutions, and the defence industry.

Prominent academicians from IIT Delhi, IIT Mandi, and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) joined industry representatives to share perspectives on how cutting-edge technologies can be adapted, reverse engineered, and indigenised as India advances its vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

Release of NTC Compendium 2025

A key highlight of the event was the release of the “NTC Compendium–2025” by the Chief Guest in the presence of the Guest of Honour. The compendium documents the milestones achieved by BRD Palam in indigenisation efforts, providing a consolidated reference of successful projects, ongoing initiatives, and future targets. It also reflects the IAF’s broader strategy of enhancing operational readiness by reducing dependency on imported technologies.

Symposium Highlights: Reverse Engineering & Black Box Concept

The symposium theme emphasised the Black Box Concept of reverse engineering, where systems or components are studied and reproduced without direct access to original designs. This approach is especially critical in defence maintenance and sustenance, where imported spares and technologies are often unavailable, outdated, or prohibitively expensive.

Experts discussed how reverse engineering can:

Extend the life cycle of existing platforms and equipment .

Develop indigenous replacements for imported spares and sub-systems .

Promote self-sufficiency in radar, avionics, and mission-critical technologies .

Build partnerships between academia, industry, and defence organisations to ensure cost-effective solutions.

The panel discussions also focused on the integration of advanced materials, digital twins, additive manufacturing, and AI-enabled predictive maintenance into indigenisation frameworks.

Exhibition for Industry-Academia Synergy

An exhibition was organised as part of the symposium, where industrial partners showcased their technological capabilities, prototypes, and solutions for defence applications. The exhibition provided an opportunity for direct interaction between industry, academia, and IAF personnel, enabling them to identify future indigenisation requirements and develop collaborative pathways.

Industrial representatives highlighted technologies for:

Indigenous avionics and sensor systems.

Composite material applications for aircraft structures.

3D printing solutions for spares manufacturing.

Software-driven solutions for mission-critical systems.

Towards Atmanirbharta in Defence

The symposium reinforced the IAF’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in critical technologies. By fostering synergy between the Air Force, academia, and industry, the event highlighted India’s determination to reduce external dependency and create indigenous ecosystems for defence innovation.

Speaking at the event, Air Commodore Harsh Bahl commended the collaborative spirit displayed by all stakeholders. He emphasised that indigenisation is not just a strategic imperative but also a national responsibility, central to ensuring long-term defence preparedness and technological sovereignty.

The NTC Symposium–2025 at BRD Palam exemplified the IAF’s vision of building a robust, indigenous defence manufacturing base. Through reverse engineering, innovative collaborations, and knowledge sharing, the Indian Air Force is steadily advancing towards Atmanirbharta, ensuring that India’s skies are safeguarded by homegrown technologies.