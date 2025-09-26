Left Menu

Unmasking the 'Godman': Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Web of Deception

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati is accused of sexually harassing 17 students and operating fraudulent financial schemes. A Delhi court denied his bail due to the severity of the allegations. Investigations revealed his manipulation of documents and funds, creating a coercive environment at the educational institute he controlled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:15 IST
Unmasking the 'Godman': Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Web of Deception
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, is embroiled in controversy as 17 female students accuse him of sexual harassment. Allegations reveal a web of deceit including financial misconduct and fraudulent operations within a Delhi-based institute where Saraswati wielded control.

Investigations have unearthed that Saraswati allegedly manipulated bank documents, opening accounts under multiple aliases, and siphoned off large amounts of money. A Delhi court recently denied his request for anticipatory bail, citing the need for further investigation into accusations of fraud, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The court revealed Saraswati's creation of a bogus trust to misappropriate property and funds for personal benefit. Students, coerced into submission, faced threats concerning their academic and professional futures. As new claims surface, the hunt for Saraswati, now at large, intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution in Landmark Insolvency Ruling

Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution in Landmark Insolvency Ruling

 India
3
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
4
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025