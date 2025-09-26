Unmasking the 'Godman': Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Web of Deception

A self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, is embroiled in controversy as 17 female students accuse him of sexual harassment. Allegations reveal a web of deceit including financial misconduct and fraudulent operations within a Delhi-based institute where Saraswati wielded control.

Investigations have unearthed that Saraswati allegedly manipulated bank documents, opening accounts under multiple aliases, and siphoned off large amounts of money. A Delhi court recently denied his request for anticipatory bail, citing the need for further investigation into accusations of fraud, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The court revealed Saraswati's creation of a bogus trust to misappropriate property and funds for personal benefit. Students, coerced into submission, faced threats concerning their academic and professional futures. As new claims surface, the hunt for Saraswati, now at large, intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)