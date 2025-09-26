Left Menu

Meghalaya Government Steps Up Peace Accord Efforts with Former Militants

The Meghalaya government held a crucial meeting with ex-leaders of the disbanded Achik National Volunteer Council to review the peace accord signed in 2014. Headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the dialogue explored outstanding commitments and ongoing developments within the region, aiming for full implementation of the agreement.

The Meghalaya government convened a significant meeting on Friday with former leaders of the dissolved armed militant groups—Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) and ANVC-B—to assess the progress of the 2014 peace accord established with the state and central governments.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, leading the meeting alongside the chief secretary and other departmental heads, detailed the event. He acknowledged that about 50 to 60 percent of the accord's commitments have been fulfilled, though some provisions remain pending due to legal challenges related to the 125th Constitutional Amendment.

The gathering also addressed rehabilitation efforts for ex-militants and the improvement of coordination through a newly appointed nodal officer, aimed at easing communication between ANVC groups and government departments. Tynsong termed the meeting 'constructive' and reaffirmed the state's pledge to fully realize the accord's objectives.

