NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its judgment on appeals by Meta Platforms and WhatsApp against a penalty imposed by the CCI concerning the 2021 WhatsApp privacy policy update. The tribunal directed parties to provide written submissions by October 6. The penalty includes implementing measures to address anti-competition concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:17 IST
The appellate tribunal NCLAT has concluded hearing appeals from Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, opposing the CCI's penalty regarding WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update.
The NCLAT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Arun Baroka, instructed the parties to file their written submissions by October 6.
The tech giant Meta challenged the Rs 213.14 crore penalty for alleged unfair business practices linked to the WhatsApp privacy policy, arguing that CCI's claims were legally untenable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
