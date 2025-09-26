Left Menu

NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its judgment on appeals by Meta Platforms and WhatsApp against a penalty imposed by the CCI concerning the 2021 WhatsApp privacy policy update. The tribunal directed parties to provide written submissions by October 6. The penalty includes implementing measures to address anti-competition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:17 IST
NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The appellate tribunal NCLAT has concluded hearing appeals from Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, opposing the CCI's penalty regarding WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update.

The NCLAT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Arun Baroka, instructed the parties to file their written submissions by October 6.

The tech giant Meta challenged the Rs 213.14 crore penalty for alleged unfair business practices linked to the WhatsApp privacy policy, arguing that CCI's claims were legally untenable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution in Landmark Insolvency Ruling

Supreme Court Upholds JSW Steel's Resolution in Landmark Insolvency Ruling

 India
3
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
4
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025