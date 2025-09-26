NCLAT Reserves Judgment on Meta and WhatsApp's Challenge to CCI Penalty

The appellate tribunal NCLAT has concluded hearing appeals from Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, opposing the CCI's penalty regarding WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update.

The NCLAT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Arun Baroka, instructed the parties to file their written submissions by October 6.

The tech giant Meta challenged the Rs 213.14 crore penalty for alleged unfair business practices linked to the WhatsApp privacy policy, arguing that CCI's claims were legally untenable.

