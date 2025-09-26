Shocking Arrest: Thane Man Held for Kidnap and Murder of Maharashtra Teen

A man in Thane was arrested over allegations of kidnapping and murdering an 18-year-old girl hailing from Maharashtra's Satara district. Law enforcement authorities disclosed the incident on Friday.

Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Sutar, aged 37, became the prime suspect and was detained as he exited Thane railway station, confirmed senior inspector Bharat Chowdhary. The victim had vanished from her village, Talai Maneri, in Patan taluka, in August 2024, escalating the need for thorough investigative measures.

Acting on a vital tip, a tactical operation led by sub-inspector Deepak Khadkar led to Sutar's arrest. The team from Thane Nagar police station executed the plan successfully. Despite capturing the suspect, the motive for the crime remains elusive as Sutar was transferred to Satara police to further the investigation.