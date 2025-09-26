Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions

The President of the Turkish Football Federation, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, has penned a letter to FIFA, UEFA, and national soccer association leaders, requesting a ban on Israel from sporting events. This plea aligns with UEFA's potential vote next week concerning Israel's suspension from tournaments.

Haciosmanoglu criticized the silence of the sporting community on Israel's actions in Gaza, advocating for a stand against what he describes as an inhumane situation. His comments echo a recent U.N. report accusing Israel of genocide, which Israel denies.

Despite the controversy, Israel remains focused on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The nation participates in European competitions following removal from the Asian Confederation and gaining UEFA membership in 1994.

(With inputs from agencies.)