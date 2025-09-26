Left Menu

Turkish Football Federation Calls for Israel's Ban from Global Competitions

Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu urges FIFA and UEFA to ban Israel's participation in sports, citing the U.N. report of genocide in Gaza. This request follows heightened political pressure and UEFA’s potential vote for suspension, amidst Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:10 IST
The President of the Turkish Football Federation, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, has penned a letter to FIFA, UEFA, and national soccer association leaders, requesting a ban on Israel from sporting events. This plea aligns with UEFA's potential vote next week concerning Israel's suspension from tournaments.

Haciosmanoglu criticized the silence of the sporting community on Israel's actions in Gaza, advocating for a stand against what he describes as an inhumane situation. His comments echo a recent U.N. report accusing Israel of genocide, which Israel denies.

Despite the controversy, Israel remains focused on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The nation participates in European competitions following removal from the Asian Confederation and gaining UEFA membership in 1994.

(With inputs from agencies.)

