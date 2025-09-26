Left Menu

Punjab's Coordinated Efforts for Flood Relief

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasized seamless coordination between police and civil administration for the effective rehabilitation of flood victims. He urged smooth relief operations and confidence-building measures while maintaining law and order. Mann praised Punjab Police's contributions during the floods.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has underscored the necessity for strong coordination between police commissioners, SSPs, and civil administrators to facilitate timely rehabilitation efforts for flood victims. In a virtual meeting, Mann stressed that relief and compensation should be focused on genuine victims affected by one of Punjab's worst floods in decades.

Mann advocated for streamlined relief operations to ensure aid reaches victims without challenges. He reiterated the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime, urging law enforcement to bolster efforts in maintaining order. Confidence-building measures are also crucial in assisting those in flood-stricken areas.

Emphasizing the commendable role of the Punjab Police, Mann said their efforts during the crisis will be etched in history. The meeting was attended by notable figures including Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

