NIA Chargesheets Duo in Maoist Terror Case Uncovering Explosives Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two individuals in connection with a CPI (Maoist) terror conspiracy case. This development follows the agency's seizure of gelatine sticks and other incriminating evidence in Jharkhand, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Identified as Jaipal Deogam from Jharkhand and Budru Padam alias Rohit Padam from Chhattisgarh, the accused are alleged to be active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization. The second supplementary chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court in Ranchi.

Investigations revealed that the duo was involved in terrorist activities that included organizing meetings and extorting money from contractors. They also provided shelter to armed cadres, furthering the organization's criminal endeavors, the NIA stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)