NIA Chargesheets Duo in Maoist Terror Case Uncovering Explosives Plot

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two accused in a CPI (Maoist) terror-conspiracy involving the seizure of explosives and other materials in Jharkhand. Jaipal Deogam and Budru Padam are charged with conspiring to commit terrorist acts, extorting money, and supporting armed cadres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two individuals in connection with a CPI (Maoist) terror conspiracy case. This development follows the agency's seizure of gelatine sticks and other incriminating evidence in Jharkhand, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Identified as Jaipal Deogam from Jharkhand and Budru Padam alias Rohit Padam from Chhattisgarh, the accused are alleged to be active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization. The second supplementary chargesheet was filed before the NIA special court in Ranchi.

Investigations revealed that the duo was involved in terrorist activities that included organizing meetings and extorting money from contractors. They also provided shelter to armed cadres, furthering the organization's criminal endeavors, the NIA stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

