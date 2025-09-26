Left Menu

Cleric Accused of Converting Hindu Girl in Mosque Standoff

A cleric in Palwal district allegedly held a Hindu girl hostage in a mosque, attempting to convert her to Islam. The minor was rescued by her family, leading to the cleric's arrest and legal action against several others. The village remains tense as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cleric in a village in Palwal district has been accused of detaining a minor Hindu girl in a mosque, attempting to convert her forcibly to Islam, and molesting her, according to police reports on Friday. The girl's father managed to rescue her, prompting further legal actions.

The incident led to the arrest of the cleric and a teenage boy, with an FIR filed against eight persons under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and other charges. The incident has heightened tensions in the village, prompting increased police deployment.

The authorities are extending counselling to the victim and are committed to a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the local police have assured that the remaining suspects will be apprehended soon to bring justice to the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

